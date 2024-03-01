Wembanyama drops five triples and one heartfelt expletive en route to victory over OKC

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama (1) speaks to fans after the team's NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 132-118. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs (12-48) returned to their home arena after a near month-long road trip on Thursday with a 132-118 win over Oklahoma City, the second-best team in the Western Conference.

In the winning effort, Spurs’ rookie Victor Wembanyama had another extremely productive night, finishing with 28 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists, along with five blocks and a pair of steals.

San Antonio closed out the month of February with a 2-10 record, including 1-9 on the Rodeo Road Trip. With wins so few and far between, Wembanyama let in fly in his postgame interview grabbing the microphone and telling Spurs fans he missed them.

Down goes OKC! Victor #Wembanyama just took the mic and said “I missed this sh*t” and proceeded to tell #Spurs fans he loves them and started a GSG chant. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/2Nr0HZBBg0 — Mary Rominger (@KSATMaryRom) March 1, 2024

“I missed this sh**. I love it,” Wembanyama said. “I missed it. Enjoying the game with a win back from the road trip with more than 60,000 people that I love.”

Wembanyama proceeded to start a “Go Spurs Go” chant before going to the locker room to celebrate the win with his teammates.

In the postgame press conference, Wembanyama attributed the team’s season-high 39 assists for the win.

Teammate Tre Jones echoed that sentiment adding the complete-game effort was key.

“We started well and closed well and that’s been something that we’ve struggled with all year,” said Jones who finished with 17 points (6-9, 3-5 3pt).

The Spurs next host the 34-36 Indiana Pacers on Sunday at 6 p.m.