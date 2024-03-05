City of San Antonio opens third annual teen mental health survey

SAN ANTONIO – The Department of Human Services’ San Antonio Youth Commission and the Metropolitan Health District’s Project Worth Teen Ambassadors have opened the third annual teen mental health survey.

The survey is open to San Antonio residents ages 12 to 19 and is available in Spanish, English, and other languages until April 30.

“A study published by Mental Health America in November 2023 showed that more than 1 in 10 youth in the U.S. are experiencing depression, which is severely impairing their ability to function at school, work, home, with family, or in their social life,” a news release said.

Previous survey insights led to the creation of the Center of Health Care Services’ Teen Mental Health First Aid training.

“This training taught teens how to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental health and substance abuse challenges among their friends and peers,” a news release said.

The survey is available via the community portal SASpeakUp.com.