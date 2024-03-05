Crime Stoppers offering up to $5K for information on February hit-and-run

The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are seeking a suspect in a hit-and-run that happened in late February.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are seeking a suspect in a hit-and-run that happened in late February.

The incident occurred Feb. 26 in the 3200 block of Pleasanton Road, not far from Commercial Avenue and Southwest Military Drive on the city’s South Side.

According to police, a 49-year-old man was walking across Pleasanton Road when he was struck by a gold-colored sport utility vehicle. Police said the man suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

The driver of the SUV failed to stop and render aid. The driver fled and has not been found.

When located, the driver will be charged with failure to stop and render aid, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.