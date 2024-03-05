89º
Motorcyclist hospitalized with serious injuries after collision with garbage truck, SAPD says

The motorcyclist tried to brake but ended up crashing underneath the garbage truck

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: Northeast Side, SAPD
San Antonio police investigated a crash on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at Perrin Beitel and Clearspring Drive. (Azian Bermea, Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crashing his motorcycle into a garbage truck, San Antonio police say.

The incident happened around noon Tuesday in the 9700 block of Perrin Beitel on the Northeast Side.

Police said the motorcyclist was approaching the intersection of Perrin Beitel and Clear Spring when a garbage truck entered his viewpoint.

The motorcyclist tried to brake but ended up crashing underneath the garbage truck, according to police.

The garbage truck driver remained on the scene to render aid to the victim, SAPD said.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

