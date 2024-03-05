SAPD identifies aggravated robbery suspect shot, killed by officers on East Side

Raymond Mireles, 35, was shot by police on Monday, March 4, 2024, in the 2800 block of Ravina Street after pointing a gun at officers, according to SAPD.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department has identified an aggravated robbery suspect who was shot and killed by officers after allegedly pointing a gun at them.

Raymond Mireles, 35, was shot around 8:45 p.m. Monday outside a home in the 2800 block of Ravina Street on the East Side.

Officers tracked down Mireles as he was wanted on two aggravated robbery warrants, a preliminary report from SAPD states.

As he walked to a vehicle in the driveway, the officers approached him and told him to get on the ground, according to the report.

Chief William McManus said Mireles grabbed a gun from his waistband and pointed it toward two officers. That prompted the officers to fire at the man, striking him.

He did not fire at the officers, McManus said.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No officers or bystanders were injured.

McManus said the officers have been with the force for 13 and 16 years. The incident involved uniformed officers and undercover officers who were wearing SAPD-marked vests.

Bexar County Jail records show Mireles was previously charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawful carry of a handgun, drug possession and assault. In February 2023, he was released from jail after serving a sentence for unauthorized use of a vehicle.