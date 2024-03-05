87º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

SAPD identifies aggravated robbery suspect shot, killed by officers on East Side

Officers were tracking Raymond Mireles, 35, at a home on Ravina Street

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

Tags: Shooting, East Side, SAPD
Raymond Mireles, 35, was shot by police on Monday, March 4, 2024, in the 2800 block of Ravina Street after pointing a gun at officers, according to SAPD. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department has identified an aggravated robbery suspect who was shot and killed by officers after allegedly pointing a gun at them.

Raymond Mireles, 35, was shot around 8:45 p.m. Monday outside a home in the 2800 block of Ravina Street on the East Side.

Officers tracked down Mireles as he was wanted on two aggravated robbery warrants, a preliminary report from SAPD states.

As he walked to a vehicle in the driveway, the officers approached him and told him to get on the ground, according to the report.

Chief William McManus said Mireles grabbed a gun from his waistband and pointed it toward two officers. That prompted the officers to fire at the man, striking him.

He did not fire at the officers, McManus said.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No officers or bystanders were injured.

McManus said the officers have been with the force for 13 and 16 years. The incident involved uniformed officers and undercover officers who were wearing SAPD-marked vests.

Bexar County Jail records show Mireles was previously charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawful carry of a handgun, drug possession and assault. In February 2023, he was released from jail after serving a sentence for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rebecca Salinas has worked in digital news for more than 10 years and joined KSAT in 2019. She reports on a variety of topics for KSAT 12 News.

email

twitter

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email

twitter