Suspected car burglar shot, killed at West Side apartment complex, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A suspected car burglar was shot and killed by a man heading off to work at an apartment complex on the city’s West Side early Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called just before 4 a.m. to the Oxford at Estonia apartments in the 8200 block of Micron Drive, not far from Culebra Road and Loop 410 after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, a man was on his way to work and had come out of his apartment when he found someone inside his car. That’s when, police say, the man pulled out a gun and fired, hitting the suspected car burglar.

Police said the burglar ran to another part of the apartment complex, where he collapsed and died. The man killed, who appeared to be in his 40s, has not yet been identified.

SAPD said they are now presently talking to the car owner. It is unclear if any charges are expected to be filed.

The car owner was not hurt in the incident. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.