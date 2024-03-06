Woman arrested after concocting drink that sent child to the hospital, BCSO says

Jennifer Lynn Rossi, 45, is charged with injury to a child resulting in bodily injury-reckless by omission, a state felony, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested after Bexar County deputies said she concocted a drink and told her child to give it to a fellow student who wound up at the hospital.

Jennifer Lynn Rossi, 45, is charged with injury to a child resulting in bodily injury-reckless by omission, a state felony, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

An arrest warrant affidavit states deputies were called to a school in West Bexar County on Tuesday after a student became sick.

The student felt nauseous and had a headache after consuming the drink, which was provided by a 10-year-old classmate, the affidavit states. The student was then taken to the hospital.

The 10-year-old told authorities that his mother, identified as Rossi, made the drink, which consisted of lemon juice, salt, vinegar and Gatorade, according to the affidavit.

Rossi told deputies and the school’s principal that she made the drink, gave it to her son, and directed him to give it to the classmate, the affidavit states.

She told deputies she “only did it to stop the bullies at her son’s school” as her son had his Prime energy drink stolen the day prior.

According to the affidavit, Rossi said she is a nurse and the drink was nontoxic.

A warrant for her arrest was signed on Tuesday evening.