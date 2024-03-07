WATCH LIVE: Change-of-venue hearing in case of a former SAPD officer James Brennand who shot teen

SAN ANTONIO – A judge on Thursday will decide if the case of former SAPD officer James Brennand will move to another county or stay in Bexar County.

Attorneys for the state and defense will present arguments on the matter.

On-duty SAPD officer Brennand shot then-17-year-old Erik Cantu in a McDonald’s parking lot in October 2022, after Brennand recognized Cantu’s vehicle from an evading arrest case the previous night.

Three days after the shooting, SAPD released portions of body-worn camera footage that showed Brennand firing multiple rounds into the vehicle where Cantu and his then-17-year-old female friend Emily Proulx were eating, as Cantu attempted to back up and drive away.

Last month, the defense filed a subpoena for conversations between the Wren Collective and the District Attorney’s Office about the case, but the state countered with a motion saying the communications were irrelevant and private.

On Monday, 437th District Court Judge Joel Perez ordered the state to turn over its communications with the Wren Collective but under a protective order so only Brennand’s defense team can see them.

It’s unclear if the defense will try to admit those conversations into Thursday’s hearing.

Last October, the defense filed the motion for a change of venue.

Brennand’s attorneys argued that it would be impossible to find an impartial jury due to the extensive media coverage the incident received. They also argued that remarks made by both San Antonio Police Chief William McManus and Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales about the incident would sway any potential jurors.

