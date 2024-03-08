Vehicle suspected in human smuggling operation crashes, kills 3, DPS says

Single-vehicle accident that killed at least 3 people in Kinney County, Texas

KINNEY COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety said it is investigating what led to a deadly single-vehicle accident in Kinney County.

The accident happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday along Ranch Road 674 near Bracketville.

The driver lost control, veering off the roadway & rolled over, ejecting multiple occupants.



Two male passengers are confirmed deceased, three occupants were airlifted due to incapacitating injuries, & one absconded. Additional details will be provided as they become available. — TxDPS - South Texas Region (@TxDPSSouth) March 6, 2024

Three people are dead as a result of the crash. DPS said it suspects the people in the vehicle, a Dodge Ram, were part of a human smuggling operation.

Authorities said the Dodge Ram was traveling down Ranch Road 674 when it lost control, went off the roadway and ejected multiple people from the truck.

Initially, two people were pronounced dead, three people were taken to a hospital by helicopter due to serious injuries and another person was able to flee the scene.

On Wednesday night, an unidentified 17-year-old was later pronounced dead while three others — including the 18-year-old driver of the truck — were in critical condition, troopers said.

The Department of Homeland Security will take the lead on a criminal investigation, while DPS said it will continue its investigation into the fatal crash.