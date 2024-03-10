65º
Leading SA: San Antonio plans for rapid growth and infrastructure needs

City manager Erik Walsh discussed infrastructure, service demands on KSAT Sunday morning

Max Massey, Reporter/Anchor

Sarah Acosta, Anchor/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is experiencing tremendous growth as one of the fastest-growing areas in the country, especially in the corridor that connects with Austin.

San Antonio city manager Erik Walsh discussed the huge responsibility and critical need to keep up with infrastructure and service demands Sunday morning on Leading SA.

“San Antonio belongs to everybody, and it’s not just for visitors,” Walsh said. “It’s a core part of the city and a huge economic driver.”

As more industries head downtown, Walsh emphasized developing a strategic plan that addresses housing needs — both affordable and market-rate housing — as well as services required for the future.

Maintaining existing infrastructure is also a balancing act amid the rapid growth. Major street construction projects are currently underway, with even more coming from the approved 2022 bond program starting in 18 months.

The goal is to complete 90% of those bond projects before voters consider the next bond program in 2027.

The San Antonio International Airport, a $5 billion economic impact asset, is a key infrastructure priority.

“You’ll start to see a lot of construction out of the airport here in about 12 months,” said Walsh.

A record 10.7 million passengers passed through in 2022 as the airport facilitated the visitor industry’s bounce back and business/trade connectivity.

As San Antonio’s economy booms, Walsh stressed planning and executing the needed infrastructure projects is “important” for the region’s future growth and development.

The city is partnering with business groups on a new strategic plan, which was last updated in 2012, to map out housing and services while also preparing for more changes on the horizon.

