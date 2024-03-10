Man suffers life-threatening injury after he was stabbed in back, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed in the back on Saturday night, police said.

The attack happened around 10 p.m. at a residence on the 300 block of West Mayfield Boulevard.

Recommended Videos

The victim told San Antonio police he was home when he and another woman were arguing. The woman, described to officers as the man’s significant other, stabbed the victim in the back.

Authorities do not yet know which object the woman used to stab the victim, who is 24 years old.

The man went to the hospital for treatment. Police said the man has a life-threatening injury as a result of the stabbing.

The suspect, who police described as a woman in her mid 20′s, fled the scene.

SAPD said this case is an ongoing investigation.