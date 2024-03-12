Watch KSAT Community town hall as Walk for Autism celebrates 20 Years

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a walk with a purpose.

Celebrate acceptance and raise awareness during National Autism Awareness Month at the 20th Annual Walk for Autism San Antonio. This event will be emceed by KSAT anchor and reporter, Tiffany Huertas and hosted by the nonprofit, Any Baby Can.

Walkers and guests will meet at Palo Alto College on Saturday, April 20, 2024, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registering for the Walk for Autism is one way to take action but there are additional ways to help empower the autism community.

Consider supporting the cause through donation. All proceeds will benefit Any Baby Can’s mission to help guide families who need access and support to vital resources.

Autism is a neurological and developmental disorder that influences how someone communicates and interacts with others. The type and severity of symptoms that are associated with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) vary by person.

ASD can be identified by the age of two, however, the spectrum of symptoms is quite vast, making an early diagnosis challenging and detection difficult until later in a person’s adolescence or adulthood. According to Any Baby Can, there are about 30-thousand individuals who are living with autism in Bexar County.

April is National Autism Awareness Month, KSAT Community is excited to partner with Any Baby Can to help raise awareness. Tune in for the KSAT Community Town Hall: Understanding Autism, hosted by Tiffany Huertas.

You can watch the town hall live at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16 through the KSAT+ streaming services.

Our panelists will discuss topics focused on awareness for the autism community, we’ll also hear stories from local families who are learning to navigate their own challenges and celebrating their triumphs.

Founded in 2003 with 200 participants, the Any Baby Can Walk for Autism has grown into an official Fiesta event bringing together over 6,000 participants and community partners from San Antonio, Bexar County, and South Texas to provide services and support for families raising individuals on the spectrum. All proceeds stay local to fund critical one-of-a-kind programs at Any Baby Can of San Antonio.

The mission of Any Baby Can is to serve families with children and youth facing serious health or developmental challenges. Any Baby Can services are provided at no cost, regardless of income, to families with a childbirth through 17 years old with ANY medical diagnosis, incl. chronic illness, disability, developmental delay, or health risk.

