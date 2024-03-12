Watch: Uvalde City Council meeting following police chief resignation, internal investigative report

UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde City Council’s regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday evening won’t be quite as scheduled after the city’s chief of police handed in his resignation earlier in the day.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be livestreamed in this article.

Uvalde Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez gave notice of his resignation on Tuesday. He’s expected to make an appearance before the council on Tuesday evening.

Currently, the meeting agenda mentions nothing about the investigative report on the city’s police department actions during the May 24, 2022, Robb Elementary School shooting.

But several city officials said the report would be discussed as well.

Last week, Austin-area investigator Jesse Prado presented his Independent Expert Investigative Report into the Uvalde Police Department’s response to the shooting.

Prado said the department did not commit any wrongdoing or violate any policy in its response to the elementary school.

In total, 15 officers are listed in Prado’s independent review of the Robb Elementary shooting.

Prado recommended all of them — including acting chief Mariano Pargas — be exonerated of any violation of policy.

Several family members of victims walked out in anger midway through last week’s presentation.

The Prado report conflicts with the assessments made in a report released by the Department of Justice, which criticized the “cascading failures” of responding law enforcement.