Suspect search underway after verbal altercation turns into deadly shooting, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said it is looking for a suspect involved in a deadly shooting Friday night.

Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex just before 10 p.m. on the 7600 block of U.S. Highway 90.

When officers and emergency responders arrived, they found a man shot multiple times in the courtyard of the apartment complex. EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said.

An SAPD official said the incident began as a verbal argument between a group of people who know each other. The argument became physical and eventually resulted in at least one of the people brandishing a weapon.

Officers said the suspect fired the weapon multiple times, striking the victim. The suspect fled the scene before officers and emergency responders arrived at the scene.

Police do not yet know if the victim brandished their own weapon during the physical altercation.

The victim, who SAPD described as a 44-year-old man, has yet to be identified.

Investigators do not have a description of the suspect at this time.