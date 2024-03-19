Man killed when golf cart rolls backward, flips at Stone Oak golf course

SAN ANTONIO – A 73-year-old man was killed on Monday evening when the golf cart he was riding in flipped over at a Stone Oak golf course.

San Antonio police said the incident happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the 900 block of East Sonterra Boulevard.

Recommended Videos

The man, identified as Robert Andrew Rowton by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, was riding in the back of a 2024 Icon golf cart traveling up a steep incline.

For an unknown reason, police said, the front of the golf cart came off the ground and the golf cart rolled backward and onto its passenger side.

Rowton and another passenger were ejected from the cart.

Rowton was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The other passenger was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries.

According to SAPD, the driver told police they were “conducting a mechanical test on the golf cart due to a similar incident being reported.”

No criminal charges are pending for this case.