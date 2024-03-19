San Antonio College announces ‘immediate transition’ of president Naydeen González-De Jesús

SAN ANTONIO – The now-former president of San Antonio College (SAC) was transitioned to a new role within the Alamo College District, the district said Monday.

Dr. Naydeen González-De Jesús’ termination comes five months after students and faculty criticized her handling of an October 2023 “Teach-In for Palestine” event organized by faculty and students in the college’s history department.

In January, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), a nonprofit advocating for defending free speech, sent a letter to González-De Jesús in calling the college’s postponement of the event “concerning.” The full letter can be viewed below.

Chancellor Mike Flores emailed a statement to the Alamo Colleges community announcing the transition. González-De Jesús will transition to the role of Presidential Project Executive with the district, effective Monday.

Her new role, in part, “will be focusing on district-wide initiatives to address the needs of target populations within our colleges and communities.”

González-De Jesús was named SAC’s 13th president — the second woman to assume the role at the college — in December 2022. She began her tenure on Jan. 9, 2023.

Flores said in the statement that Dr. Francisco Solis would assume the role in the interim, effective immediately. Solis retired in 2023. Before that, he held various teaching and leadership roles for 23 years at SAC.