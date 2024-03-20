Our Community Salutes is now accepting registration for event to recognize enlisted seniors

SAN ANTONIO – What better way to show your support for newly enlisted service members who have made the decision to serve their country and community by publicly acknowledging their commitment?

If you know of a high school senior going into the military after graduation, consider registering them for the Our Community Salutes Enlistment Recognition Ceremony.

Enlisted seniors and their parents/guardians will be recognized at this free event. Seniors will be presented with a stole embroidered with the branch of the military they are joining.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. on May 14 at Pedrotti’s Ranch (13715 FM 156N, Helotes, TX 78023-4121).

REGISTER ONLINE.

Our Community Salutes is a national nonprofit that spotlights the more than 150,000 high school graduates who choose to take the oath of enlistment. For their profound act of commitment, the enlistees are honored for their selfless decision to serve their country.

