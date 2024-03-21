Boys & Girls Clubs of San Antonio offer fun programs, safe space for area children, teens

The Boys and Girls Clubs of San Antonio said in 2023 it served over 4,700 kids and teens through different programming.

SAN ANTONIO – The Boys and Girls Clubs of San Antonio said in 2023 it served over 4,700 kids and teens through different programming, including their latest mental health and emotional wellness program.

The nonprofit opened in San Antonio in 1939. It offers both after school and summer programing.

“We have group sessions. We have one on one sessions with the kids. And it just helps build that emotional awareness for them,” Karina Herrera, executive assistant at the Boys and Girls Clubs of San Antonio said.

Herrera said the clubs provide a safe and fun place for youth in San Antonio.

She attended the club when she was a teen.

“I came here when I was a teenager. It sparked my interest because of the basketball team. And being involved in sports with the club. Later on, it grew more than just that. I was able to have strong relationships with staff and club memebers too. I also met my best friend here,” Herrera said.

At the Mays Family Clubhouse, they have an area for gaming, stem, art and cooking.

“The kids learn how to cook healthy things. Healthy foods,” Herrera said.

Through community donations, the nonprofit hopes to continue supporting and providing an inclusive environment for youth in San Antonio.