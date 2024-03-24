San Antonio police say 11-year-old boy dies in driveway collision

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio family is mourning the death of an 11-year-old boy who was struck and killed in the driveway of a Northwest side home.

The incident happened around 4:15 p.m. Saturday on the 5400 block of Sunlit Brook.

Recommended Videos

San Antonio police said the 11-year-old boy was standing in the driveway at the home. The boy’s older juvenile relative attempted to drive a vehicle parked in the driveway. The male driver, who did not have a driver’s license and no previous driving experience, told police that he thought he shifted the vehicle into reverse. However, the older juvenile mistakenly shifted the vehicle into drive, police said.

The older juvenile then pressed his foot on the gas and drove forward, hitting the 11-year-old boy.

Police said a family member sleeping inside the home was awakened by the driveway collision, went outside, rendered aid to the boy and then transported him to a nearby hospital.

The 11-year-old died of his injuries at the hospital, authorities said.

The San Antonio Police Department said family members have been fully cooperative with SAPD’s investigation, which is ongoing.