Violent altercation involving hatchet leaves three hospitalized on North Side, police say

Officials said a good Samaritan helped the homeless victims

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

Police said an altercation earlier in the day between homeless people led to one of them returning with a hatchet and attacking two others. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were hospitalized after a hatchet attack on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The stabbing happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Northwest Loop 410 and San Pedro Avenue.

Three people, including the suspect, were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, SAPD said.

This is a developing story.

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT.

Alexis Montalbo is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.

