Violent altercation involving hatchet leaves three hospitalized on North Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were hospitalized after a hatchet attack on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The stabbing happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Northwest Loop 410 and San Pedro Avenue.

Police said an altercation earlier in the day between homeless people led to one of them returning with a hatchet and attacking two others.

Three people, including the suspect, were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, SAPD said.

Officials said a good Samaritan helped the homeless victims.

This is a developing story.