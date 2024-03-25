SAPD looking for missing 64-year-old man with diagnosed medical condition

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man with a diagnosed medical condition.

Benjamin Vargas Regalado, 64, was last seen March 17 in the 100 Block of Burwood Lane on the North Side.

Regalado, who goes by Ben, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

He has brown eyes and gray, straight hair that he usually wears in a ponytail.

Regalado has several tattoos and is right-handed.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Regalado please call the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 210-207-7660.