74º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

BCSO searching for 14-year-old girl who disappeared on far Northwest Side

Sydney Nevaeh Terry may be with an older male, BCSO says

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: BCSO, Northwest Side, Missing
Sydney Nevaeh Terry, 14, disappeared from her home in the 8200 block of Peony Landing, according to BCSO. (Copyright 2024 by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenage girl last seen on the far Northwest Side.

Sydney Nevaeh Terry, 14, disappeared from her home in the 8200 block of Peony Landing, according to BCSO.

Recommended Videos

Sydney is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 115 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair, deputies said.

BCSO said Sydney’s bedroom window was found open when she vanished. Investigators believe she’s with an older male, possibly someone who’s 17 years old.

Please contact the BCSO Missing Persons Unit at (210) 335-6000 or missingpersons@bexar.org with information regarding Terry’s whereabouts.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email