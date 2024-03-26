BCSO searching for 14-year-old girl who disappeared on far Northwest Side

(Copyright 2024 by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

Sydney Nevaeh Terry, 14, disappeared from her home in the 8200 block of Peony Landing, according to BCSO.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenage girl last seen on the far Northwest Side.

Sydney is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 115 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair, deputies said.

BCSO said Sydney’s bedroom window was found open when she vanished. Investigators believe she’s with an older male, possibly someone who’s 17 years old.

Please contact the BCSO Missing Persons Unit at (210) 335-6000 or missingpersons@bexar.org with information regarding Terry’s whereabouts.