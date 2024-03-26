Driver flees after rollover crash on West Side, police say

The crash happened around midnight in the 1500 block of South Zarzamora Street, not far from Laredo Street and Escobar Park.

SAN ANTONIO – A driver fled on foot following a rollover vehicle crash on the city’s West Side overnight, according to San Antonio police.

According to police, a man driving a pickup truck had hit a curb and then ran into a business before finally rolling the truck. The driver fled and has not been found.

Police said there were no reported injuries and no other vehicles were involved in the crash. SAPD could not give a description of the driver.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.