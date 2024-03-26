Man found guilty in 2021 murder of Schertz man

SCHERTZ, Texas – A man accused of killing a man who was reported missing from his home in March 2021 was found guilty of murder on Monday, according to Schertz police.

Jacob Dubois was reported missing from his home on March 7, 2021.

Schertz police still searching for Jacob Dubois, who disappeared 1 year ago

Police initially arrested Ethan Beckman in connection with the crime on March 29, 2021. He was booked on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence based on what police collected during their investigation.

Beckman was indicted in March 2023 with a murder charge and the tampering charge after Dubois’ remains were found and identified in September 2022.

