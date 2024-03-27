Man in critical condition after being shot in face inside East Side home, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – One man is in the hospital in critical condition and another has been detained following a shooting inside an East Side home early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. at a home in the 2500 block of Indian Forest, not far from both Binz Engleman Road and North Foster Road.

According to police, the man was able to get inside the home via the front door, by using a keycode. That’s when, police say, the man went upstairs while the other was coming out of a room with a gun and he shot the man in the face.

Police said the man shot was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where at last check, he’s listed in critical condition. The shooter was detained by officers for questioning.

At this time, it is not exactly clear as to why the man entered the home and police did not say if there was a prior relationship between the two men.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.