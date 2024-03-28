Deputies arrest man who posed as teenager to lure 14-year-old girl, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – Deputies arrested a 19-year-old man who posed as a teenage girl to lure other children, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Saul Falcon-Ibarra is accused of posing as 14-year-old girl to lure another 14-year-old girl into having sexual conversations, BCSO said.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said one of the victim’s family members told deputies about some of the messages they found between the teen and the suspect.

In addition to being charged with online solicitation of a minor, Falcon-Ibarra is also charged with possession of child pornography.

The sheriff thinks there are more victims. If you know anything, call the sheriff’s office at 210-335-6000.