SAPD, Crime Stoppers search for suspects wanted in robbery of local vape shop

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the suspects responsible for the robbery of a vape shop on the city’s Northwest Side earlier this month.

The robbery happened on Wednesday, March 13 at a Vape City location in the 10700 block of Huebner Road, not far from Interstate 10.

According to a police, the suspects entered the store and began grabbing items from the display counter. That’s when, police say, the suspects fled the location to a waiting vehicle.

Police said when the clerk followed the suspects out, the suspect waiting inside the vehicle waved a pistol at the clerk. They then sped off in a silver four-door vehicle westbound.

The suspects have not been found and police say they are still searching for those involved.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

