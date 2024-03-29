Woman wounded in shooting outside unlicensed bar on East Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – An argument between two women at an unlicensed bar turned into a shooting overnight on the city’s East Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. in the 1600 block of Rigsby Avenue, not far from Roland Road and Interstate 10.

According to police, the two women had gotten into an altercation at the illegal establishment when the disturbance continued into the parking area near the backyard of a house. That’s when, police say, one of the women pulled out a gun and shot the other in the shoulder before fleeing.

Police said the woman shot was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where she’s expected to recover. SAPD did not say exactly what the argument was about.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.