East Side man shoots, kills intruder, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a suspect is dead after he appeared to force his way into an East Side home.

Officers received a shooting call around 9 p.m. Saturday at a home on the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Drive. When they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the abdomen.

Investigators spoke with the victim who told them that the suspect, a 59-year-old man, forced his way into the home and assaulted the victim. The victim then told police he feared for his life and, as a result, shot the suspect.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers ruled the incident as a shooting in self-defense. The victim will not face any charges at this time.