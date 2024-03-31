Man stabbed twice, rushed to hospital in critical condition, police say

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said it is searching for a suspect who stabbed a man twice early Sunday morning.

Officers received a stabbing call at an apartment complex around 2:30 a.m. on the 100 block of De Chantle Road.

Officers and emergency responders took the victim, a 28-year-old man, to a nearby hospital. The victim is currently listed in critical condition, police said.

Authorities said they were able to find a witness to the incident, but the witness has not been cooperating with the department’s ongoing investigation.