BCSO seeks tips after 33-year-old woman found dead

The woman had suffered a laceration to her chest

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

BCSO investigating after body found on Southwest Side. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help regarding the death of a 33-year-old woman.

Deputies responded to the 11000 block of Davalos Lane on Friday after receiving a 9-1-1 call about a woman lying on the floor of her home, according to BCSO.

Officials said the caller was a friend of the woman, and she was concerned after not hearing from her for more than a day.

Upon arrival, the front door of the home was unlocked, and the woman was found dead on the floor, deputies said.

According to the Bexar County Medical Examiner, the woman had suffered a laceration to her chest.

Officials said the manner and cause of the death are still under investigation. The woman’s identity has not yet been released.

BCSO Homicide investigators are asking for the public’s help in the events that led to the woman’s death. If you have any relevant information, contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or BCSOTIPS@bexar.org.

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

