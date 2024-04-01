BCSO seeks tips after 33-year-old woman found dead

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help regarding the death of a 33-year-old woman.

Deputies responded to the 11000 block of Davalos Lane on Friday after receiving a 9-1-1 call about a woman lying on the floor of her home, according to BCSO.

Officials said the caller was a friend of the woman, and she was concerned after not hearing from her for more than a day.

Upon arrival, the front door of the home was unlocked, and the woman was found dead on the floor, deputies said.

According to the Bexar County Medical Examiner, the woman had suffered a laceration to her chest.

Officials said the manner and cause of the death are still under investigation. The woman’s identity has not yet been released.

BCSO Homicide investigators are asking for the public’s help in the events that led to the woman’s death. If you have any relevant information, contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or BCSOTIPS@bexar.org.