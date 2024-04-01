Here’s where you can get fresh produce as National Public Health week starts Monday

SAN ANTONIO – You may notice a larger emphasis on health around the country this week.

National Public Health Week starts Monday and lasts through April 7. Cities across the country are offering people tips about how they can improve their health. In San Antonio, leaders are emphasizing the need for greater access to fresh fruit and vegetables.

Back in 2019, the Metropolitan Health District launched the Healthy Corner Stores program. The program offers more fruit and vegetables at a cheaper price to smaller stores in areas that are considered food deserts.

“We use the USDA’s food insecurity information to gauge areas that are considered food insecure throughout San Antonio...once we identify those locations, they’re within half a mile to a mile from an H-E-B,” Metro Health community health worker Jennifer Lopez-Garza said.

Currently, 45 stores in the city participate in the program. Each accepts SNAP benefits. For a list, click here.

Royal Blue Grocery in downtown San Antonio is also on that list.

“We currently carry mostly fruits because that’s what sells the best. But through this program, we’re able to expand and offer more options,” Royal Blue Grocery owner Jessica Provost said.

Healthy Corner Stores also wants to expand. Lopez-Garza told KSAT the city hopes to add five more stores to the program by 2025.