Man chases car burglar, fires gunshot at getaway vehicle shattering passenger-side window, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man who saw someone breaking into his sister’s vehicle chased after him and fired a single gunshot in the parking lot of a South Side apartment complex early Monday morning, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. at the Palo Alto Apartment Homes in the 10100 block of State Highway 16 South, not far from Loop 410 and Palo Alto College.

According to police, officers were called to the apartment complex after receiving word of a shooting. Officers say a man told them that someone was trying to steal his sister’s vehicle. The man heard glass shattering and he left his apartment to find someone attempting to break into the driver-side window of the vehicle.

Police said the man chased after the suspect, who then got into a car that was waiting for him. The man fired a gunshot at the vehicle, breaking the passenger-side window.

The suspect and his female driver fled the area and have not been found. SAPD said they searched the area for clues and processed the scene, but so far, no arrests have been made.

A preliminary police report states that there were no calls for gunshot victims immediately following the incident.

The investigation into the shooting and break-in is ongoing, police said.