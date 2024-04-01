Man inside home shot in the head, killed during drive-by, SAPD says

A man was killed in a drive-by shooting on Monday, April 1, 2024, at a home in the 1600 block of West French Place.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed in a drive-by shooting on the Northwest Side on Monday morning.

San Antonio police said two people in a dark sedan or SUV fired 10-15 shots at a home in the 1600 block of West French Place, not far from Woodlawn Avenue and Interstate 10, just before 5:15 a.m.

Recommended Videos

A man inside the home was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he was in his 60s.

Additional information about the victim and the two shooters is limited at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.