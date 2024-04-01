71º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man inside home shot in the head, killed during drive-by, SAPD says

SAPD looking for 2 people involved in the shooting

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Tags: SAPD, Crime
A man was killed in a drive-by shooting on Monday, April 1, 2024, at a home in the 1600 block of West French Place. (Misael Gomez, Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed in a drive-by shooting on the Northwest Side on Monday morning.

San Antonio police said two people in a dark sedan or SUV fired 10-15 shots at a home in the 1600 block of West French Place, not far from Woodlawn Avenue and Interstate 10, just before 5:15 a.m.

Recommended Videos

A man inside the home was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he was in his 60s.

Additional information about the victim and the two shooters is limited at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rebecca Salinas is an award-winning digital journalist who joined KSAT in 2019. She reports on a variety of topics for KSAT 12 News.

email

twitter

Misael started at KSAT-TV as a photojournalist in 1987.

email