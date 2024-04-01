Need a new grill or vacuum? You can clean up on these deals.

Spring is prime time for cleaning, yard work and getting your grill on. Consumer Reports says some top-rated products are on sale just in time.

“Cleaning products are an excellent place to start, as retailers often lower their prices on items like vacuums to stay competitive during the spring cleaning season,” said Consumer Reports’ Samantha Gordon.

Coredy’s robotic vacuum and mop is as low as $159.99 at Coredy. The Coredy R750 Pro notched very good scores in both cleaning and navigation for its mopping capabilities in CR’s tests.

If you want an even deeper clean, consider a carpet cleaner. The Hoover PowerDash Pet Advanced Carpet Cleaner is as low as $139.99 at Target. This model scored high in CR’s cleaning tests, removing dirt from the carpet.

“To kick off the warmer months, retailers tend to offer discounts on seasonal items. So it’s a great time to shop, especially if you want to spruce up your yard,” Gordon said.

The Kobalt KSPM 1040A-03 Battery Mower is as low as $399 at Lowe’s. Your neighbors will thank you for using this mower because, according to CR, it’s very quiet. It also aced CR’s tests for handling and mowing evenness.

Here’s another item on sale to help with your curb appeal. The Toro 51830 String Trimmer is as low as $149.99 at Amazon. This is one of CR’s top-rated battery-powered string trimmers.

If your grill needs an upgrade, Monument Grills 77352 Grill is as low as $729 at Amazon. This is one of the highest-scoring gas grills in CR’s ratings.