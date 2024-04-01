San Antonians pray for family, unity, and peace on Easter

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of Christians in San Antonio headed to church Sunday to remember and reflect on the resurrection.

At the San Fernando Cathedral downtown, the pews are filled with fellowship and faith.

“For me, it’s it’s all his accomplishments, you know, besides dying on the cross for us and bringing people together,” said parishioner Gilbert Cortinas.

This Easter season, so many are strengthened by unity.

“Just mainly being with friends and family and just being able to celebrate together,” said churchgoer Kelly Kemp.

The messages of joy and grace have sunken into people’s minds and spirits.

“It’s pretty much everything I wanted to hear right now,” said Cortinas.

The Holy holiday became a time for reflection far beyond home. Hope blooms for peace in places of war.

“Look at the world right now,” said parishioner Maricela Arnold. “Ukrania, Israel. A lot of, a lot of problems, no?”

Despite the devastation, Easter gives these parishioners a sense of renewal and devotion.

“I hope everything will stop,” said Arnold. “Yeah. Pray for everybody.”