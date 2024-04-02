63º
BCSO searching for 13-year-old boy last seen in west Bexar County

Jacon Starks was last seen on March 29

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Jacon Starks was last seen on March 29, 2024, in the 9800 block of Sunset Place. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old boy.

Jacon Starks was last seen on Friday in the 9800 block of Sunset Place, not far from Marbach Road and South Ellison Drive in west Bexar County.

He was wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants at the time of his disappearance. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

He is under medical care for a condition and he requires medication.

According to BCSO, he recently transferred to another school temporarily.

“Attempts to reach Jacon have been unsuccessful and his cellphone is turned off,” BCSO said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.

