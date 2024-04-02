City to host two tree giveaways this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re wondering what to do this weekend, you have two opportunities to get a free tree sponsored by the San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department.

The 10th-annual Viva Poesía Festival is one of the places where you have a chance to grab your tree.

This free event will include an evening of poetic performances, live visual art, creative culinary tastings, and more. This year’s theme is “Confluence of the Creative Arts.”

The city will be giving out 400 fruit trees on a first-come, first-served basis from 6-10 p.m. on April 6 at Mission Marquee Plaza, 3100 Roosevelt Ave.

The second chance for a free tree will be at Síclovía, a free event organized by the YMCA of Greater San Antonio. The bi-annual event temporarily closes streets to cars and opens to the public as a safe place to encourage people to play and exercise on the streets.

This year’s route will be on North St. Mary’s Street from Highway 281 to Brooklyn Avenue, which includes the newly repaved St. Mary’s Strip. The route will also include a portion of Augusta Street and Lexington Avenue.

The city will offer free shade and ornamental trees from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on April 7 at Madison Square Park, 400 Lexington Ave.

If you can’t make it to these events, there will be one last tree giveaway by the city on Earth Day at 10 a.m. April 20 at Woodlawn Lake Park.