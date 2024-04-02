63º
Electrical fire damages home just west of downtown, SAFD says

Fire was called in around 11 p.m. in 300 block of Fite Alley

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Fite Alley fire image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a house fire just west of downtown late Monday night.

The fire was called in around 11 p.m. at a home in the 300 block fo Fite Alley, not far from South Brazos Street and Lanier High School.

Firefighters said when they arrived, the flames had already spread quickly across the attic. They were able to eventually put out the fire.

Fire officials said the fire is believed to have been electrical in nature. Investigators will work to figure out the exact cause. It is not known if anyone presently lives at the home. There were no reported injuries.

The San Antonio Fire Department and the San Antonio Police Department both responded to the call.

Damage to the home is estimated at around $50,000.

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

