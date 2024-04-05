Millions of Tide, Gain laundry pod bags recalled

SAN ANTONIO – Procter and Gamble is recalling 8.2 million bags of laundry detergent pods, including Tide and Gain products.

The problem is with defective packaging, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The outer bag can split open near the zipper track, making the potent, concentrated liquid pods accessible to children.

The chemicals can burn skin, damage eyes or cause seizures, coma or breathing difficulties to a child or other vulnerable person who may ingest the contents.

There are three reports of children ingesting the detergent during the time the recalled products were sold between September 2023 and February 2024. It’s not known if the children ingested recalled products.

Consumers can check for recalled lot codes at pg.com/bags and compare them to codes at the bottom of their package. The CPSC has advised consumers to immediately put recalled bags out of sight and reach of children. Consumers can contact Procter & Gamble for a refund and a free replacement child-resistant bag to store the product.

Black+Decker is recalling 1.6 million garment steamers after dozens of people reported burn injuries while using it.

The recall is for Easy Garment Steamers HGS011. The steamers can expel, spray or leak hot water while people are using it, according to the CPSC.

More than a half million of them were part of a 2022 recall. However, since then, the company received more than 80 reports of burns.

Empower Brands is now expanding the recall and offering a full refund.

The steamers were sold from June 2021 to February 2024 at Walmart, Target, Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, as well as at other stores.

Walmart has recalled more than 50,000 Mainstays Electric Mini Choppers because the chopper’s blade can operate unexpectedly during assembly or when not enclosed in the container. Five people reported cut injuries.

This recall involves model number MS14100094536S1. The choppers are rechargeable and cordless, and have a green lid, white body, and clear plastic bowl. They have one blade attachment, which consists of three curved blades on one white plastic spindle.

Walmart sold them in stores and online from August 2022 through October 2023.

Consumers can return the chopper to Walmart and get their money back.