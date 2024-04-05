Motorcyclist killed in crash with sedan on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 22-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a crash on the city’s West Side late Thursday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 8300 block of Potranco Road, not far from West Military Drive and Highway 151.

According to police, the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a gray Chevrolet Impala that was traveling westbound and turning in front of him.

The 22-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not say if he was wearing a helmet.

A preliminary police report states the driver of the Chevrolet Impala stayed at the scene after the crash and cooperated with the investigation. No charges are expected to be filed.

The name of the man killed has not yet been released, pending notification of the next of kin.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.