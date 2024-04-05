Main lanes of Loop 410 South reopen after driver crashes into sign on East Side

A car crashed into an overhead sign on Loop 410 near Rigsby early Friday, April 5, 2024, causing the southbound lanes to close.

SAN ANTONIO – Update: The main lanes of Loop 410 South from E. Houston to Rigsby Avenue reopened on Friday after a driver crashed their vehicle into an overhead sign.

The lanes were closed for several hours but they have since reopened.

Recommended Videos

Original: Traffic on the East Side remains at a standstill and TxDOT has shut down a part of Loop 410 after a driver crashed into an overhead sign bridge early Friday morning.

TxDOT closed the main lanes of Loop 410 South from E. Houston to Rigsby Avenue after a crash that occurred just after 3 a.m.

According to San Antonio police, a driver was headed southbound on 410 when she attempted to take an exit too soon and struck a utility sign pole. The driver was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Traffic headed south from I-10 needs to exit at FM 1346/E. Houston Street and use next entrance to Loop 410.

TxDOT crews are at the scene accessing the situation and how to move forward the damage to the sign. TxDOT announced around 8 a.m. the closure was expected to last five hours so expect heavy delays in the area.

410 at Rigsby map (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)