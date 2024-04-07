6 people injured in shooting outside Northeast Side events center, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said six people were injured in a shooting Sunday morning on the Northeast Side.

Officers were called to the La Bona Vida Event Center around 2:45 a.m. When officers arrived, three victims were found at the scene.

SAPD said it later learned three more victims were driven to a nearby hospital by commercial vehicles. All six victims’ ages range from 15 to 23 years old.

According to the department’s preliminary report, the victims were shot in the roadway and the event center’s parking lot. Four separate vehicles all had bullet holes, officers reported.

Two of the victims, a 22-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy, suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

SAPD did not further explain the extent of each victim’s condition following the shooting.

Officers said they currently do not have any information on any suspects. Their investigation is ongoing.