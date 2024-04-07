SAPD begins search for 3 suspects connected to deadly South Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said a man died after he was shot and crashed into a truck early Sunday morning.

Officers said they received multiple calls within moments of each other around 3 a.m. on the South Side. The first was a robbery call on the 2000 block of Sunbend Falls.

While officers were on their way to the scene, police said they received a shooting call on the 1000 block of Cantrell Drive, approximately two miles away from the Sunbend Falls address.

When officers did not find anything at the Sunbend Falls address, SAPD said they went to the Cantrell Drive address where they found a vehicle that matched the description described in the Sunbend Falls call.

At the Cantrell Drive address, officers said they also found a man who was unresponsive after a gunshot wound in his back. The 34-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene and has not yet been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, police said.

A witness told police she saw three people in one vehicle — two males and one female — chase the victim in another vehicle and heard a gunshot before the victim crashed into a truck parked in a residence’s driveway.

SAPD did not clarify if the vehicle described in the shooting call belonged to the suspects or the victim. None of the suspects have been detained, police said.

The department said its investigation remains ongoing.