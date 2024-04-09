Kerr County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal shooting of woman in Kerrville

SAN ANTONIO – The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot and killed in Kerrville early Tuesday morning.

Deputies were called around 1:45 a.m. to the 100 block of Corbin Circle, not far from Harper Road and Interstate 10 after receiving word of an injured person.

Deputies said they arrived to find a 36-year-old woman with an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where she later died.

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office said at this time not much is known about the shooting. There is no active threat to the public. A motive for the shooting is not currently known.

The KCSO said the investigation is in its beginning stages. The name of the woman killed has not been released.

Additional information will be given after the woman’s family is notified, deputies said.