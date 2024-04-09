Loop 1604 near Bandera Road on NW Side closed due to crash, rainy weather

SAN ANTONIO – Loop 1604 North on the far NW Side was closed just before 9 a.m. Tuesday due to a crash.

The crash happened on the north to eastbound lanes of Loop 1604, just past Bandera Road.

Recommended Videos

All traffic is being forced to exit Hausman Road and Kyle Seale Parkway. It’s unclear what caused the crash, but storms moved through the area early Tuesday.

There was also no word when Loop 1604 would reopen or how many vehicles were involved.