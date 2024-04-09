75º
Loop 1604 near Bandera Road on NW Side closed due to crash, rainy weather

Crash occurred before 9 a.m. on 1604 past Bandera Road

RJ Marquez, Traffic Anchor/Reporter

Loop 1604 at Bandera (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Loop 1604 North on the far NW Side was closed just before 9 a.m. Tuesday due to a crash.

The crash happened on the north to eastbound lanes of Loop 1604, just past Bandera Road.

All traffic is being forced to exit Hausman Road and Kyle Seale Parkway. It’s unclear what caused the crash, but storms moved through the area early Tuesday.

There was also no word when Loop 1604 would reopen or how many vehicles were involved.

RJ Marquez is the traffic anchor/reporter for KSAT’s Good Morning San Antonio. He also fills in as a news anchor and has covered stories from breaking news and Fiesta to Spurs championships and high school sports. RJ started at KSAT in 2010. He is proud to serve our viewers and be a part of the culture and community that makes San Antonio great.

