The Rock at La Cantera announces performance of The Spazmatics as part of spring lineup events

SAN ANTONIO – The Rock at La Cantera announced the spring lineup of events, including a performance from The Spazmatics.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. on June 8 at the Frost Plaza at The Rock. Standard admission tickets are $40.

In addition to the live performance, there will be other outdoor events this spring.

Here is a list of events you can attend to at the Frost Plaza:

Fitness:

Free Camp Gladiator fitness classes will be available on two separate days at 10:30 a.m. on April 13 and May 11. Plus, after a good workout, the plaza will have squeezed juices and snacks.

Family movie night:

If you’re looking for ways to spend time with the family, The Rock will host free family movie nights throughout the spring. “Barbie” will be shown on April 20, “Elemental” on May 18, and “The Lego Movie” will be shown on June 28.

Silent Disco:

Music and dance lovers can find themselves dancing the night away at Silent Disco from 7-9 p.m. on April 27. Tickets are $25 each and are available for purchase on Eventbrite

Rock and Shop Market:

More than 25 local San Antonio artisan vendors will gather for the free Rock and Shop market from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on April 27.

Music and Brunch:

The Rock will host Music and Brunch every fourth Sunday of each month. The first brunch will be at noon-2 p.m. on April 28. You need a separate ticket for each Music and Brunch you attend. Standard admission tickets are $65.

