KSAT Connect: Viewers share photos after storm passes through San Antonio area

The storm began late Tuesday night

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County and surrounding areas were hit with hail as a powerful storm moved through the area on Tuesday night.

Photos posted by KSAT Connect users showed pebble-to-quarter-sized hail and other effects from the storm.

Patlan2024

Right when hail first started

0
San Antonio
Patlan2024

Redbird Ranch 211 and Protranco

0
San Antonio
Potranco house

Brief heavy rain and hail up to quarter. West bexar county

0
San Antonio
eve

1604 and Potranco

1
San Antonio
Abe

Wind

0
San Antonio
millie69

Pool damage. Strong winds. 410 and Rigsby.

1
San Antonio
MamaT5

Storm coming in!

0
San Antonio
Nonna1

Pea to marble sized hail at Bitters and West Avenue

1
San Antonio

