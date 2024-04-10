KSAT Connect: Viewers share photos after storm passes through San Antonio area
The storm began late Tuesday night
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County and surrounding areas were hit with hail as a powerful storm moved through the area on Tuesday night.
Photos posted by KSAT Connect users showed pebble-to-quarter-sized hail and other effects from the storm.
Potranco house
Brief heavy rain and hail up to quarter. West bexar county
millie69
Pool damage. Strong winds. 410 and Rigsby.
Nonna1
Pea to marble sized hail at Bitters and West Avenue
