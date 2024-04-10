74º
San Antonio Pets Alive! hosting Fiesta-themed adoption drive this weekend

All fees waved when dogs, puppies adopted from Building 1 Rescue Center or Medical Care and Adoption Center

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Looking for a new pet? San Antonio Pets Alive! is hosting a Fiesta-themed adoption special this weekend.

All adoption fees for dogs and puppies adopted from the Building 1 Rescue Center and Medical Care and Adoption Center will be waived on April 13 and 14, according to SAPA.

The organization said it has 115 dogs and puppies that need loving homes.

“Help San Antonio Pets Alive! free up kennel space so we can save the lives of more at-risk animals by adopting a dog or puppy absolutely free!” SAPA said in a news release.

All dogs and puppies from SAPA are up-to-date on vaccinations, spayed or neutered and microchipped.

Locations in San Antonio:

  • Building 1 Rescue Center is at 4710 Highway 151.
  • Medical Care & Adoption Center is at 9107 Marbach Road, Suite 109.

Visit the San Antonio Pets Alive! website here for more information on the organization.

