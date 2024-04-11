56º
18-wheeler crash closes I-10 West before Loop 410 interchange on East Side

RJ Marquez, Traffic Anchor/Reporter

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Westbound traffic on Interstate 10 on the East Side has been closed due to an 18-wheeler crash early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. at the I-10 and 410 interchange before N. WW White Road.

Crews had to clean up a fuel spill, but are now reportedly transporting produce to another trailer.

All traffic has been diverted to the Loop 410 access road. Police have not if there were multiple vehicles involved or if there were any injuries.

RJ Marquez is the traffic anchor/reporter for KSAT’s Good Morning San Antonio. He also fills in as a news anchor and has covered stories from breaking news and Fiesta to Spurs championships and high school sports. RJ started at KSAT in 2010. He is proud to serve our viewers and be a part of the culture and community that makes San Antonio great.

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

