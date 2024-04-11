18-wheeler crash closes I-10 West before Loop 410 interchange on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – Westbound traffic on Interstate 10 on the East Side has been closed due to an 18-wheeler crash early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. at the I-10 and 410 interchange before N. WW White Road.

Crews had to clean up a fuel spill, but are now reportedly transporting produce to another trailer.

MAJOR CRASH UPDATE FROM @KSATRJ: I-10 West closed before Loop 410 interchange on East Side. 18-wheeler crashed on I-10. Traffic is exiting Loop 410 and backed to up Ackerman Road. pic.twitter.com/YXCAPbwllc — KSAT Traffic (@ksat_traffic) April 11, 2024

All traffic has been diverted to the Loop 410 access road. Police have not if there were multiple vehicles involved or if there were any injuries.

